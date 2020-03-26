Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Cutest remote co-worker!

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY (CBS Newspath)– Working from home can be “ruff,” especially if your pup wants some attention! Kevin P. Johnson shared a video on March 19 of what working from home in New York City looks like for him and his newly-adopted pup Ginny.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories