CRIME ALERT: Burglar stealing from homes while residents sleep

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the most beautiful parts of Baldwin County but, for the last two months, Fort Morgan has been an area of opportunity for a thief according to investigators. More than a dozen homes have been burglarized along Ponce de Leon to just west of Our Road.

“The suspect hasn’t caused any damage getting in these residences,” says Lt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “The door is just left unlocked.”

Cash, gift cards, anything easy to get and then he’s gone.

“You kind of relax on vacation and tend not to think of that kind of thing. Not a good thing to hear.” Greg Wilson is vacationing from Kentucky. “It’s kind of scary and to be that brave to know that someone is in the home and still come in.” That has only happened at a couple of the houses. He strikes in the early morning hours according to investigators and while he is not believed to be armed, law enforcement is afraid of what could happen.

“He leaves one house where he steals a gun and moves on to the next one and startles someone who maybe there asleep. That confrontation I don’t know what happens from then on and that’s what we want to avoid,” says Reid.

The sheriff’s office has already increased patrols all along Ponce de Leon and while they admit the images are not the best they say, someone will recognize this guy and hopefully give them a call before someone gets hurt