Crews search for missing person on Tombigbee River in Jackson

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Ala, (WKRG) — Jackson Police are working to locate a person who went missing at Jackson Landing Thursday evening.

We’re told as of 9 p.m. officials have not located the missing person.

Jackson Landing is located along the Tombigbee River in Clarke County. Crews have been searching for several hours. We’re told the search will soon be called off for the night, but the search will resume first thing tomorrow morning.

WKRG News 5 is following this developing story and we’ll bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories