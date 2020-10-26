Crews begin to remove Pensacola confederate monument

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has started the process of removing the Florida Square confederate monument.

A contractor crew on Monday removed the top portion of the monument — a statue of a confederate soldier. The contractor, which will be paid $130,000, has 30 days to remove the monument.

The Pensacola City Council voted in July to remove the monument after calls for the removal of confederate monuments across the country grew louder with the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Several local residents against the monument’s removal showed up and watched the crews work.

“It’s wrong. I think you’re trying to erase history across this country and in parts of Pensacola,” Michael Glorioso said. “Good or bad it’s history. And people have to remember history to learn from it or add to it.”

About 10 anti-abortion activists showed up and shouted at the workers, stating they were proponents of “communism.”

Others were happy to see the monument start to come down.

“Obviously, some people want to see it, but no one needs to see that to be reminded of people who fought for racism and to keep slaves,” Ashley Johnson said. “It’s completely racist and it needs to be removed.”

The monument will not be destroyed. It is being stored at the Port of Pensacola until a museum or other private organization decides to claim it.

