Crestview nursing home resident one of first in Florida to receive COVID-19 vaccine

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Nursing home residents at Silvercrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Crestview on Monday became some of the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.

In partnership with CVS Health, the Pfizer vaccine was first administered to 88-year-old resident Annie Quick. Quick said she was excited to receive the vaccine, while noting its importance.

She said she has seen many “important people,” like country music legend Charlie Pride, die from COVID-19 so she’s glad there is now a vaccine to protect people.

A certified nurse assistant, Rosemarie Lisenbee, was vaccinated after Quick. After she was done, Lisenbee put up two thumbs up and said “it did not hurt.”

Lisenbee said the pandemic has been rough on the elderly, and she hopes everyone with the opportunity gets the vaccine as soon as they can to protect themselves and others.

The Crestview nursing home has about 50 residents currently. The number of vaccines administered was not released by officials.

The Bay Breeze Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gulf Breeze will receive the vaccine on Tuesday.