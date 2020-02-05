Crestview girl with chromosomal disorder, heart defect honored for giving back

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 10-year-old Crestview girl with a rare chromosomal disorder and a very generous heart was honored Wednesday at Nemours Children’s Specialty Care in Pensacola.

Madison Baxley was born with Turner Syndrome and several heart defects. Turner Syndrome effects her stature. Her heart defects as a child gave her about a 1 percent chance of survival.

However, through treatment at Nemours and a positive spirit, Madi should be able to live a normal life, despite her daily struggles.

And now, she’s giving back.

On a monthly basis, Madi and her sister bring bags of toys for Nemours “Cheer Chest,” which is full of toys for kids after their cardiology appointments.

Madi tells News 5 giving to other children makes her happy.

“I just like donating and buying toys for the cheer chest because it makes me feel happy knowing that other kids are happy when they get something out of the Cheer Chest,” said the 10-year-old.

Madi’s donations have earned her the first ever Nemours Children’s Champion Award, which will be given out to children quarterly who deserve to be recognized for their courage and good work.

Madi says she gets her giving spirit from her mother, Ashley. She’s the one who started the Cheer Chest at Nemours three years ago.

“I decided to bring a treasure box up here to the cardiologist clinic just to brighten another kid’s day,” Ashley Baxley said. “We know how important that kind of stuff is for [Madi].”

She said it makes her proud to see Madi, who has gone through so much early on in life, give back to her peers.

“We see the struggles that she goes through with all her diagnoses, but it doesn’t slow her down,” she said. “She’d rather help another kid than focus on her own struggles.”

Nemour specialists, including Dr. Mary Mehta, have been caring for Madi since before she was born.

Methta says Madi is a special kind of patient.

“She really warms up to everyone and makes everybody smile,” she said.