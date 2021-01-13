Covid hospitalizations are on the rise in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 hospitalizations have steadily increased. On Monday, the Mobile County Health Department reported the highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations 276.

News 5’s Amber Grigley caught up with the President and CEO of Springhill Medical Center, Jeff St. Clair, he tells her the current surge is more than they experienced in the summer. creating more stress on the healthcare system. He said they had to implement their surge plan since the hospital is now overcapacity.

“There’s not a lot of critical care beds or hospital beds available anywhere in town,” said St. Clair.

As Covid numbers continue to rise after the holidays, hospitals are being stretched thin. Now more than ever.

“There’s always been a real tight number of ICU beds in Alabama in the winter. The addition of Covid creates stresses on a system we wouldn’t normally have,” said St. Clair.

St. Clair said Springhill Medical Center is over capacity forcing them to roll out their surge plan nearly ten days ago.

“The non-covid critical care patients, we have overflow areas like our recovery room, our post Anesthesia care unit. We take care of those patients in that environment so the critical care covid patients can use ICU beds,” said St. Clair.

Springhill Medical Center has 28 critical care beds. And the hospital is currently treating 40 critical care patients. Overall there are 30% covid patients and 70% non-covid patients at Springhill.

“This surge is fairly well expected. We’ve been told that it’s been coming and they were very accurate with the volume of the surge and they were very accurate with the timing of the surge,” said St. Clair.

He said they are hoping to see some relief in the coming months once vaccinations become more available.

