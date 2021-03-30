COVID-19 numbers down in Baldwin County as more vaccine comes to Alabama

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Sunny skies and warmer weather are keeping Baldwin County beaches busy, and that’s something the Alabama Department of Public Health is closely watching.

“We’re seeing a decrease in our overall positivity with 5.3 percent last week, but we still need to maintain our physical distancing, our social distancing,” Dr. Karen Landers said. Landers is the assistant state health officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Baldwin and Mobile County Public School students are on spring break next week. Officials are urging everyone to continue safe practices. Gov. Kay Ivey’s mask mandate will expire next Friday on April 9, but Dr. Landers believes masks should still be worn to keep the COVID-19 numbers down.

“Masks do work, so we really want to encourage people to continue to wear masks while we are experiencing this decline in disease and this increase in vaccination. It’s not time to give up our masks yet,” she said.

More vaccination clinics could be announced soon for Baldwin County. Dr. Landers says they’re working to bring more vaccine to the state as quickly as possible.

“You know, we started out with about 40,000 doses a week, and this week, we will get over 150,000. At the end of this week, every provider that has applied to be a COVID-19 vaccinator through our imprint program will have vaccine,” Dr. Landers said.

She’s reminding residents they have the option of receiving the vaccine in neighboring counties if they are eligible.