COVID-19 leaves Mobile man in wheelchair — now he’s asking for your help

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Last November, the last thing Tim Lowery expected was to test positive for COVID-19. A short time later his symptoms worsened.

“The second night into it the pain in my legs became unbearable. When I stood up I fell. I had to call 911 because I could not stand,” Lowery said.

He was rushed to Mobile Infirmary but had no idea how bad things were about to get.

“It’s one thing to be bedridden and then when you add the no visitors and everything else that was going on you felt so isolated,” he added.









From Nov. 23 through Dec. 12, he remained in the hospital. COVID-19 left him unable to walk, and doctors were puzzled with his symptoms.

“I was told I was a rare case and an extreme case,” Lowery said.

Tim then transferred to a rehab facility through the end of February. Since November, he’s lost 108 pounds and relies on a wheelchair to get around.

“My biggest thing is, ‘How am I going to survive?’ I was scared to death, to tell you the truth, because I didn’t know if I was going to live or not,” he said.

Now, Tim’s dealing with medical bills and a wheelchair that requires new batteries and parts. He’s asking for help through a GoFundMe page, hoping his luck will turn around.

“I wish I would have not taken it as lightly as I took it. I was one of those people that wasn’t going to wear the mask, wasn’t going to do this, wasn’t going to do that. Now I’m the guy that wears the mask. I’ve got both vaccines. I still bring my mask in public now,” he said.

He tells us doctors are optimistic he’ll walk again later this year.