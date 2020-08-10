Couple donates 250 gallons of sanitizer to Brewton schools

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — If you ask Sarju Patel how it feels to give back, her answer is simple.

“I’ve always been raised to just give back if you can and help out where you can. If it’s not always with money, it’s with time and effort and I’ve always pretty much followed that my whole life,” she said.

Sarju and her husband, Wade, have been showing their support for their hometown since March. They’ve received donations through the community and are offering what they can through their group, Brewton Strong.

“What we thought might end up being 2-3 days, I talked him into it while he was on vacation. Now, it’s grown to be something way larger than that,” said Sarju.

With school starting back today for Brewton City Schools it’s only fitting the couple received a donation from three area students. Dominic, Wheeler and Fitz helped raise money through a fruit and peanut stand in order to show their support. The couple purchased over 250 gallons of sanitizing solutions and even donated sanitizing equipment to some of the schools.

“It feels fantastic. It’s a wonderful feeling. My husband and I love giving back to the community,” she added.

She encourages others to give back, but wants to make it clear the donations they’ve been able to provide wouldn’t be possible without everyone’s help. They hope to continue their mission in order to keep Brewton a positive place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The reason we donate to the school is they’ve got to learn that you’ve got to continue to give back to the community that helps raise you,” she said.

