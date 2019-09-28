County asks city for soccer field money

Funds would be used for small stadium and field at complex going up on Halls Mill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County is asking the City of Mobile to kick in some money for the new soccer complex on Halls Mill Road.

County Commissioner Connie Hudson is requesting $1.7 million from the City to build a “championship field” at the complex. This small stadium would include stands, restrooms, concessions, and an artificial turf field.

Ground was broken in May on the complex at Halls Mill Road and Lees Lane, not far from the intersection of Interstates 65 and 10. Even though the complex is in the City of Mobile, so far, Mobile County has been picking up the tab.

Hudson says the County has already committed more than $9 million toward the project, including land purchase and engineering. The County is funding three fields that should be ready by next spring. The “championship field” would be the fourth soccer field at the complex. The site has room for up to ten fields.

More than a $1 million from federal oil and gas leases are committed to the project to build an environmentally friendly parking lot.

Danny Corte, Executive Director of the Mobile Sports Authority, says having a signature field with stands would help in the recruitment of youth soccer and lacrosse tournaments. He says the new complex, when combined with three fields at nearby Sage Park, could make Mobile competitive in attracting tournaments. Gulfport, Foley, Orange Beach, Perdido Key, and Pensacola all have soccer complexes.

A “championship field” at the new Mobile complex could also be used by the semi-professional AFC Mobile team which currently plays at Lipscomb Athletic Park.

