Cotton Hall Fire: MFRD says it could days before determining what started the fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An update tonight on a fire that badly damaged a historic building in Downtown Mobile Thursday morning.

As expected, many people are wondering what caused this building to go up in flames. News 5’s Amber Grigley spoke with Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesman Stephen Millhouse to see if they were able to pinpoint what started the fire. He said investigators have to track down the building owners and really narrow down any specific building issues that may have sparked the flames before concluding their investigation.

Millhouse goes on to say per the lead investigator’s request, this could take a couple of days before they could determine what happened.

As far as the building’s rich history in the city, it was home to an orphanage in 1845. In 2014, the non-profit historic restoration society bought the building and leased it to the Mardi Gras organization, the Infant Mystics. They used the building to house floats and host various events over the years.

Thankfully, no one was inside the building when the fire started.

The building is still standing but the inside is pretty much fully charred from the fire. Once we know the cause of the fire, WKRG News 5 will let you know.





Photos courtesy Mobile Fire-Rescue

