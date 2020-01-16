Corvias, Air Force leaders break ground on new Hurlburt Field Community Center

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WKRG) — Corvais, a long-term solutions and management partner to the U.S. military, broke ground on a new community center at Hurlburt Field U.S. Air Force base on Wednesday.

A media release says the new, state-of-the-art community center is one of the final phases of continued construction and improvements being made to Hurlburt Field.

The 10,000-square-foot community center will include a media area with public computers; multi-purpose room; club room with open kitchen; fitness room with an attached playroom; swimming pool with a pavilion, half-court indoor basketball court; outdoor basketball court with a playground; and a full outdoor kitchen and patio.

The Hurlburt Field Community Center will be the sixth Air Force community center built by Corvais.

At Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony, Corvias’ business director Josh Crawford spoke about how the community center could host all kind of events, including squadron, Super Bowl and birthday parties.

“The more kids that come and party at this facility, the better,” Crawford said.

Hurlburt Field Vice Wing Commander Col. Michael Curry spoke about all the community center’s amenities fitting into the 10,000 square feet.

“I’m wondering how it’s all going to fit in,” Curry joked.

The community center is expected to open next year.

LATEST STORIES: