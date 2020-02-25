Coronavirus takes it’s toll on stock prices

NEW YORK, NY (CBS Newspath)–A jury in New York found Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein guilty on two counts, rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act. He was found not guilty on three counts, including the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault. Weinstein never took the stand in his own defense but maintained any sexual conduct with his accusers was consensual.

