Coronavirus relief bill signed into law

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)– President Trump signed a $2 trillion relief package in the Oval Office on Friday. It provides money for most Americans, expands unemployment benefits, and helps businesses and hospitals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Baldwin County – Now Hiring
- Measures to keep public transportation safe during COVID-19 pandemic
- Friends remember Mobile musician who died from Coronavirus
- 4-year-old survives 48 hours in wooded area of Lee County with her dog
- Temps Stay Above Average for the Weekend, Storms Possible Next Week