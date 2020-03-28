Coronavirus relief bill signed into law

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)– President Trump signed a $2 trillion relief package in the Oval Office on Friday. It provides money for most Americans, expands unemployment benefits, and helps businesses and hospitals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

