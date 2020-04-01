Coronavirus mitigation appears to be working, but…

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Dr. Anthony Fauci said at the daily coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday that, “So what we’re gonna see and we have to brace ourselves, in the next several days to a week or so we’re gonna continue to see things go up. We cannot be discouraged by that because the mitigation is actually working and will work.” The president has extended social distancing guidelines until April 30.
