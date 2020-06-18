Cool street art!

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS Newspath)–

American artist David Zinn has turned dull into lively with his unique anamorphic drawings.

Whether it’s a pavement, a fence, or simply a crack on a surface, Zinn’s art transforms these into a unique display of colour and humour.

Zinn, whose work can be found in his native Ann Arbor Michigan, said the inspiration comes instantly, and improvises on the spot. He has been drawing since 1987.

