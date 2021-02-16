Comic Cowboys sign display and Yardi Gras: 2021 COVID-19-safe Fat Tuesday celebrations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With parades and most Mardi Gras festivities canceled, revelers had to come up with creative ways to celebrate Fat Tuesday.

The first being Yardi Gras. Homes throughout Mobile, mostly the Oakleigh District and Midtown, decked out in parade-like themes. These homes have been decorated for the majority of the month, with more than 400 participating. Gary Pugh, with his family today viewing the homes, said, “It’s fantastic, it gives people something to do and at least Mardi Gras is not completely out this year. There are just wonderful little projects on each lot. I think it’s great — It just shows that it’s everlasting and that we have the spirit to keep it going.”

These parade-like drive-thrus also inspired the infamous Comic Cowboys. The Cowboys displayed the signs that normally would be paraded in downtown Mobile on Pillans Street Tuesday afternoon for people to come by and view. Tons of people driving through to see this year’s signs, always comical and often controversial, taking a hit this year at politics, the virus, sports, and even Mardi Gras cancelations.

Those driving through today saying, “It’s a real boost in the arm because everyone needs to get out and this is a safe way of doing it.” Another man saying, “It’s even easier, you don’t have to get out and be around a bunch of people, just drive through and enjoy it.”