Coast Guard medevacs person from Carnival cruise ship offshore New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard says they medevaced a man aboard a Carnival cruise ship just off the coast of Venice, Louisiana Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a request at 1:14 a.m. for the medevac of a 23-year-old man with multiple significant injuries after he fell aboard the cruise ship Carnival Valor.

The Coast Guard says a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans was sent to medevac the man.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 5:45 a.m., hoisted the man, and the ship’s doctor and transported them to New Orleans University Medical Hospital, says the Coast Guard.

The man arrived at the hospital in critical condition.

