Clouds rolling in

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAN LUIS, Argentina (CBS Newspath)–Take a look at this cloud formation near San Luis, Argentina. Elda Patricia Moller Jensen took this video earlier this month from a house more than 4,000 feet above sea level.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories