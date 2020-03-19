Clever Father finds way to hear confessions during coronavirus crisis

BOWWIE, Md. (CBS Newspath)–DRIVE-THROUGH CONFESSIONS: Father Scott Holmer in Bowie, Maryland took a new approach when public mass was suspended by the Archdiocese of Washington DC to help stop the spread of coronavirus. He set up a drive-through confessional in the parking lot to administer the sacrament from a safe distance. For those who wish to remain anonymous, he even has a blindfold ready to wear.
