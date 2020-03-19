Clever Father finds way to hear confessions during coronavirus crisis

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Local business owners are starting to become more concerned as COVID-19 continues to spread. With temporary closures of local restaurants and businesses, it is starting to put a strain on incomes. News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with the owner of Garner Lawn & Construction, Matt Garner, about his concerns with the productivity of his business.

"Just as much as a problem is not having business is not having the employees to complete the business which is putting a strain on everyone as well," Matt said.