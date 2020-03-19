Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Clever Father finds way to hear confessions during coronavirus crisis

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BOWWIE, Md. (CBS Newspath)–DRIVE-THROUGH CONFESSIONS: Father Scott Holmer in Bowie, Maryland took a new approach when public mass was suspended by the Archdiocese of Washington DC to help stop the spread of coronavirus. He set up a drive-through confessional in the parking lot to administer the sacrament from a safe distance. For those who wish to remain anonymous, he even has a blindfold ready to wear.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories