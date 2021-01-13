Clarke, Washington, Mobile counties to receive disaster food assistance following Hurricane Zeta

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – 7 Alabama counties are on the list to receive disaster food assistance following Hurricane Zeta.
A press release Wednesday from the Department of Human Resources states they have received federal approval to distribute Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits to qualifying residents.
Clarke, Washington and Mobile Counties in our viewing area will receive the assistance.
The press release is below:
Early online screener availability begins January 22nd for these counties. Applicant phone interviews are set to begin January 25th.
