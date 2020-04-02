Clarke County residents show their appreciation to healthcare workers and first responders

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - The coronavirus has affected sports at all levels. Many high school athletes saw their seasons cut short. In Alabama, high school spring sports have been canceled, but over in Florida, the FHSAA is kicking around ideas trying to salvage the season.

“They called it creative solutions in their press release. What they’re looking at now for athletes in the 2020 class is an extension of the season until June. That is contingent on everyone going back to school in May,” said Eric Wallace of the Pensacola New Journal. “It’s really a fluid situation. The feeling I’m getting from people I talk to is that they’re holding out hope that this turns the corner quickly and something can be salvaged.”