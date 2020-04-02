Clarke County residents show their appreciation to healthcare workers and first responders

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people showed up at hospitals and nursing homes across Clarke County Wednesday night to show their appreciation to healthcare workers.

Similar scenes have been shown across the country during the COVID-19 crisis, as people continue to show their respect to those working on the front lines.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories