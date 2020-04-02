Clarke County residents show their appreciation to healthcare workers and first responders

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people showed up at hospitals and nursing homes across Clarke County Wednesday night to show their appreciation to healthcare workers.
Similar scenes have been shown across the country during the COVID-19 crisis, as people continue to show their respect to those working on the front lines.
