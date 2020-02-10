City officials expected to approve movie production at Monday meeting

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new movie scheduled to begin production this week is expected to get the all clear from city officials in Fairhope on Monday.

“Map of Tiny Perfect Things” is scheduled to start filming on Wednesday. The film will be shot in Mobile and in Fairhope, pending council’s approval Monday night. News 5 will keep you posted on the council’s decision later today.

You can read more about the production here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories