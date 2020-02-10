City officials expected to approve movie production at Monday meeting

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new movie scheduled to begin production this week is expected to get the all clear from city officials in Fairhope on Monday.

“Map of Tiny Perfect Things” is scheduled to start filming on Wednesday. The film will be shot in Mobile and in Fairhope, pending council’s approval Monday night. News 5 will keep you posted on the council’s decision later today.

You can read more about the production here.

LATEST STORIES: