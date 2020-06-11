City of Fairhope continues 4th of July plans, social distancing will be strictly enforced

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope has announced they will have their fireworks display July 4th. Other cities have been in limbo due to COVID-19 concerns.

The annual event will require a strictly enforced 6-foot distance between people who are not from the same household.

The Baldwin Pops Concert has been canceled this year. The north end of Fairhope Municipal Park will be open throughout the day and will remain open until no parking is available. The south end of the beach front park and Knoll Park will be available to spectators. Handicap parking will be available near the fountain, but will be limited.

The event is scheduled for 9 p.m.

