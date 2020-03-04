Cirque Italia to perform Thursday through Sunday in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Cirque Italia will be making a stop in Fort Walton Beach this week.

Cirque Italia Gold Unit Performers, part of American’s first traveling water circus, will perform March 5-8 at the North Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach.

A media release says performers will take guests on a “magical trip around the globe.”

“This year our clowns will act as pilot and co-pilot to take you on an incredible journey around the globe,” the media release says. “Plan to make stops in more than 8 countries including Mexico, France, Japan, and more.”

The show features master jugglers, high wire fanatics, contortion, and even a “wheel of death.” A promotional video shows the performers completing stunts while waterfalls from up above them.

Below is all the information you need to know to attend:

Location, Dates, and Times:

When: ‪March 5-8‬

Where: 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

At: in the parking lot of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds – Under the white and blue tent.

· ‪March 5 – Thursday: 7:30pm ‬

· ‪March 6 – Friday: 7:30pm‬

· ‪March 7 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm‬

· ‪March 8 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm‬



Cost and Purchase Info:

For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10 to $50, depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, or deals.

Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Non-show days: ‪10am – 6pm‬

On show days: ‪10am – 9pm‬



You may also purchase tickets through Cirque Italia’s website (‪cirqueitalia.com/tickets‬) or by phone: ‪(941) 704-8572‬.

LATEST STORIES: