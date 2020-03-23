Churches, Feeding the Gulf Coast help NWFL families in need during COVID-19 crisis

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Feeding sites have started opening up for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Many people have lost their jobs and are in need of assistance.

Crown Church in Pensacola has partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast, a food bank, to feed kids in the local community.

Volunteers were giving out milk, apples, chips and lunch items to parents who drove up Monday to Lillian Square Apartments with their children.

Pastor Jason Oxendine said he feels called to help those in need at this time.



“This may seem small but this is huge for some of these families,” Oxendine said. “So anything we can do to help.”

Crown Church is partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast to distribute food to children who are no longer receiving free or reduced lunch due to school closures. The program is supported by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Elsewhere in Pensacola Monday, Brownsville Assembly of God was focusing their food distribution to families. It is also partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast.

The church recently received 10,000 pounds of food. Dennis McReynolds, outreach pastor at the church, said the church’s goal is to feed as many people as possible — as many people continue to panic purchase.

“Walmart looks like it’s going out of business. People are hoarding and stocking up on food,” McReynolds said. “So we’re trying to reach out to this community, and we’re just giving out free food.”

Feeding the Gulf Coast has experienced a 700% increase in assistance inquiries since last week.

The food centers will continue to be open throughout the week, including the following locations:

E Comfort, Inc.: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

2300 N. Pace Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32505



Cobb Resource Center: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

601 E. Mallory St., Pensacola, FL 32501



Fricker Resource Center: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

900 North F Street, Pensacola, FL 32501



Woodland Heights : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

111 Berkley Drive, Pensacola, FL 32503



Gull Point Resource Center

7000 Spanish Trail, Pensacola, FL 32504



Carver Park Community Center

208 Webb St, Cantonment, FL 32533

Bethel AME Church: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

511 Woodland Drive, Pensacola, FL 32503

Brownsville Community Center

3200 W DeSoto St., Pensacola, FL 32505

Bellview Assembly of God (Monday and Thursday ONLY) : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

2920 W. Michigan Ave, Pensacola FL 32526

Molino Branch Library

6450-A Highway 95A, Molino, FL 32577

West Florida Libraries- Downtown

239 N. Spring St, Pensacola, FL 32502

Morris Court: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

1401 W. Lloyd Street, Pensacola, FL 32501

Shooting Starz Unlimited: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

312 E. Nine Mile Road unit 14, Pensacola FL 32514

Dixon School of Arts and Science

1201 H St., Pensacola, FL

Tryon Beach Library

1200 Langley Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504

Genealogy Branch Library

5740 N. 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504

Southwest Branch Library

12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola, FL 32507

Westside Branch Library

1301 W. Gregory St., Pensacola, FL 32502

Crown Church

9600 N. Palafox, Pensacola, FL 32534

Lillian Square Apartments

7200 Lillian Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32506

Magnolia Crossing Apartments: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

4312 Magnolia Crossing Circle, Pace, FL 32571

My Father’s Arrows, Inc.

4025 Hwy 178, Jay, FL 32565 2014 gate code

Century Branch Library 7991 N. Century Blvd., Century, FL 32535

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT TIMES AND DETAILS, go to https://www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/find-help/find-a-pantry.