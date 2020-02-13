Child with roots in Daphne finds $100, special note in grocery store

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Daphne Kenny, 6, who was named after the city of Daphne, left a California grocery store with a $100 bill that was hidden in the aisles with an intention.

“I think it was supposed to be hiding behind the cereal but all the cereal is gone from there where it was hidden behind,” she said.

The bill had a note attached to it: To whoever finds this, I love you.

“A hundred dollars… that’s big. I’m glad she found it, though. I would have just bought groceries,” said the little girl’s mother Danica.

Daphne used the money to buy an outfit and two stuffed-animal cats from Build-A-Bear Workshop. They’re both named after her actual cat, Steamy.

Daphne’s grandparents still live in the City of Daphne.

There is still no word on who left the money at the store.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories