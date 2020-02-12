Child is reunited with her lost doll

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SWEET REUNION: Kenley was on trip and lost a doll that helps remind her of her dad who is deployed. Delta Airlines pitched in to help find the doll. Take a look at the sweet reunion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories