Child is reunited with her lost doll

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- You can now take your pet with you the next time you want to stay on Pensacola Beach! The Surf & Sand Hotel is now pet-friendly.

“I think a lot, if not most people consider their pets to be family. Our goal is to create an unforgettable destination for your family vacation, and that includes the furry members of your family. Pets are just more fun, and we are the fun hotel,” said general manager Amanda Donaldson.