Chicago’s sense of humor during the coronavaris pandemic

CHICAGO, Il, (CBS Newspath)–The lions outside the Art Institute in Chicago and the Picasso sculpture in Daley Plaza have face masks now. It’s to help promote wearing face coverings in public. Starting Friday, May 1, face masks are mandatory in public in Illinois when social distancing isn’t possible.

