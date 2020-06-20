Cheetah cub being hand-raised

SAN DIEGO, Cal. (CBS Newspath)–A 7-week-old cheetah cub is being hand-raised by staff at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The little one was born on April 29 and was the only cub in the litter. According to the zoo, cheetahs that give birth to a lone cub typically can’t produce enough milk, so the staff stepped in to help. The cub doesn’t have a name yet, and will move to the actual zoo in about three months.
