Cheetah cub being hand-raised

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) - The Panama City Beach Sports Complex is wrapping up their first week of the Grand Slam World Series of Baseball. Around 40 teams came to play this week and one of them, the 12U Fort Payne Crusaders from Alabama, came to play for much more than just wins.

One of the Crusaders' assistant coaches, Kurt Winn, passed away on May 11 due to complications with COVID-19.