Chase involving a motorcycle ends off Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers are on scene where a chase involving a motorcycle ended off of Dauphin Island Parkway Thursday evening.

Troopers say they chase began on AL 188 in Grand Bay and ended at the intersection of Englewood Street and McVay Drive. The trooper was trying to pull over the motorcycle for speeding.

Frederick Bryant, 24 (previous mug shot)

Frederick Bryant, 24, of Daphne has been taken into custody and will face charges of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, and possibly more charges, says state troopers.

Bryant was riding a Honda 929 sport bike.