Census deadline extended, Mobile County says ‘Do it now’

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WKRG)– Even though the deadline for filling out the 2020 census has been extended until the end of October, Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson says residents need to act now.

Hudson says Mobile County is currently below the national average when it comes to the numbers of people filling out the census.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize just how important it is and what it affects. Everything from the number of congressional seats in the state to funding for roads and hospitals and public safety. There’s a lot that is dependant on those census count numbers, and that’s how federal dollars, federal grant monies are allocated.” Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson

It’s easier than ever to fill out the census. You can do it online, by telephone or by mail. For more information, go to my2020Census.gov

