Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of VE Day

LONDON, England (CBS Newspath)–

The British Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows and Typhoon jets marked the 75th VE Day anniversary on Friday.

The flypast was seen across London skies as they painted red, white and blue over the River Thames in the UK’s capital.

Two Typhoon jets passed over the Senedd parliament building in Cardiff.

Nazi commanders signed their surrender to Allied forces in a French schoolhouse 75 years ago to the day, ending both World War II in Europe and the Holocaust.

A two-minute silence was held in honour of the sacrifices made by those who served in WWII at 11am (1000GMT).