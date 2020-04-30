CDC recommends pets practice social distancing too

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–A pug in North Carolina tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to researchers at Duke. And the CDC had previously confirmed the virus in two pet cats in New York. The CDC is now recommending pets practice social distancing just like their humans.
