Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

CDC recommends pets practice social distancing too

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–A pug in North Carolina tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to researchers at Duke. And the CDC had previously confirmed the virus in two pet cats in New York. The CDC is now recommending pets practice social distancing just like their humans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories