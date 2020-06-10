CDC issues new guidelines to make offices Covid-19 safer

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UNDATED (CBS Newspath)–As companies look to bring employees back into the office, the CDC is recommending ways to create safe and healthy workspaces to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Here’s a look at some of the changes you may see.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories