UNDATED (CBS Newspath)–As companies look to bring employees back into the office, the CDC is recommending ways to create safe and healthy workspaces to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Here’s a look at some of the changes you may see.
- CDC issues new guidelines to make offices Covid-19 safer
- Richardson wants to get rid of the word ‘race’ on all city documents
- WATCH: Mobile officials hold virtual town hall with local NAACP chapter
- Doug Jones: Leave monument removal up to local communities
- Bay Minette Subway closed temporarily due to violations of governor’s coronavirus health orders