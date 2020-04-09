CDC issues new Covid-19 guidelines for employers

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–The director of the CDC announced new guidelines for employers and their essential healthcare workers returning to their jobs at Wednesday’s daily coronavirus briefing. He laid out steps employers should take so that employees can stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

