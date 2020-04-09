CDC issues new Covid-19 guidelines for employees

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–At Wednesday’s daily coronavirus briefing, the CDC’s director Robert Redfield announced new guidelines for employers and their essential healthcare workers returning to their jobs. Here he lays out dos and don’ts for workers who have been exposed to COVID-19.
