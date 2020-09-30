Caught on camera: Wildfire engulfs home

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. (CBS Newspath)–Wildfire engulfs a house and trees in Napa County, CA on Monday (9/28). The Glass Fire has scorched tens of thousands of acres in Napa and Sonoma counties, and destroyed dozens of homes.
- Scott, Graham meet with SCOTUS nominee on Capitol Hill
- Who won the Trump-Biden debate? 6 moments that defined the night
- Hillary Clinton responds to ‘would you shut up, man’ moment at presidential debate
- Cooler morning ahead with plenty of sunshine, Watching system in the tropics
- Put on the spot over white supremacy, President Trump tells Proud Boys to ‘stand by’