Caught on camera: Water bursts through street

BODRUM, Turkey (CBS Newspath)–Water burst through a road in Bodrum, Turkey after a pipe broke on Tuesday. The driver of a car only had a few moments to back away as the water spread.
- Mobile County COVID-19 deaths
- Police: South Dakota woman admits to fatally kicking, stomping on 5-year-old boy
- Light showers move in, no severe weather threat expected overnight
- Friends, family of Spanish Fort teen killed in crash gather to reminisce, look for closure
- Does your pet suffer from separation anxiety?