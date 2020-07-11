Caught on camera: Trooper nearly hit on side of highway

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OKALHOMA (CBS Newspath)–Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared this video of a lightning strike that came dangerously close to a trooper on duty July 2. The trooper was out of his cruiser to help after equipment fell off a trailer, according to the department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories