CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teen carjacked at gunpoint outside home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT/CNN) — A family no longer feeling safe in their own home after a teen was carjacked at gunpoint outside his home.

It started out a typical Friday morning for the Gazolas family — the parents getting ready for work, the kids getting ready for school. 17-year-old Shawn walked out to his car.

“And I see a dark figure, and I noticed he had a gun, so I put my hands up,” Shawn said.

The masked man walked over with his gun drawn and his laser sight flashing across Shawn’s chest.

“I just gave him the keys, and he jumped inside the car,” Shawn said.

Shawn ran inside and yelled for his dad, who then ran outside.

The man drove off and no one was hurt. Meanwhile, Shawn’s mother and sister were inside the house.

“I was brushing my teeth and then all of a sudden we hear this yelling and screaming,” Elizabeth Gazolas said.

The family says they moved from the southeast part of the Northeast Heights near Tramway with the hope of getting away from crime.

“We thought it would be a safe place to raise our kids,” Elizabeth Gazolas said.

Now they’re changing their locks and updating their alarms.

“And it just hurts me to see stuff like this, you know? Just trying to hurt innocent people,” Elizabeth said.