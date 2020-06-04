Caught on camera: storms sweep across Pennsylvania

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Penn. (CBS Newspath)–Severe storms passed through Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon. Two people died in Lower Merion Township and one person was killed in Lower Moreland Township. Hundreds of thousands lost power. Winds reached up to 80 miles an hour at times.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories