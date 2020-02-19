Caught on camera: Robber is in wrong place, wrong time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBS Newspath)— Police have released surveillance video showing exactly what went down when a masked robber found himself at the wrong place at the wrong time. The man was arrested after attempting to rob a local restaurant with off-duty officers inside, police say. According to court documents, Justin Carter walked into Raising Cane’s in the Highlands just before 10 p.m. Saturday wearing a mask and armed with a gun. He then demanded cash from one of the employees.

What he didn’t know is that two off-duty Elizabethtown, KY police officers were enjoying date night in a nearby booth. The video shows them jump right into action and chase away the alleged robber.

Carter left the building, and the officers chased after him. He was arrested a block away. Arrest records say Carter’s firearm was stolen from the Jeffersontown Police Department.