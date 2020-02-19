Caught on camera: Robber is in wrong place, wrong time

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBS Newspath)— Police have released surveillance video showing exactly what went down when a masked robber found himself at the wrong place at the wrong time. The man was arrested after attempting to rob a local restaurant with off-duty officers inside, police say. According to court documents, Justin Carter walked into Raising Cane’s in the Highlands just before 10 p.m. Saturday wearing a mask and armed with a gun. He then demanded cash from one of the employees.

What he didn’t know is that two off-duty Elizabethtown, KY police officers were enjoying date night in a nearby booth. The video shows them jump right into action and chase away the alleged robber.

Carter left the building, and the officers chased after him. He was arrested a block away. Arrest records say Carter’s firearm was stolen from the Jeffersontown Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories