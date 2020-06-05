Caught on camera: Home swept out to sea in landslide

ALTA, Norway (CBS Newspath)–A landslide near Alta, Norway swept several houses into the sea Wednesday. Jan Egil Bakkeby said he heard a noise, ran to a hill, and filmed what was happening. He told the Associated Press that he owned one of the homes washed away. No one was reported injured, according to police.
