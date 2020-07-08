Caught on camera: Fawn pulled from well

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) -- The city of Prichard passed an ordinance Tuesday to require citizens to wear a face covering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the ordinance, face coverings are required in all public places. A face covering is defined as a device to cover the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of saliva or other fluids during speaking, coughing, sneezing or other intentional or involuntary action. Medical-grade face coverings are not required; coverings may be fashioned from scarves, bandanas or other suitable fabrics. The face covering must cover the mouth and nose of the wearer.