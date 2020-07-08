Caught on camera: Fawn pulled from well

WEST SEBECA, NY (CBS Newspath)–A fawn found itself stuck in a window well on July 3. A West Seneca New York Police Officer put on a pair of kevlar animal handling gloves and spent about 30 minutes trying to rescue the fawn. He finally managed to help the animal leap out of the well. Take a look.
