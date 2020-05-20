Caught on camera: Fawn is rescued from hole

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (CBS Newspath)–Watch the moment a fawn was rescued after being trapped about five feet down a hole. Hackettstown, NJ police and fire dug a bigger hole to free the deer on May 18. The police department said the animal “was uninjured and left nearby for its mother.”

