Caught on camera: Escape attempt

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (CBS Newspath) CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A woman tried to escape jail by climbing into the ceiling, according to the police. Take a look at the surveillance video the Montgomery County Jail Ohio just released of her attempt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories