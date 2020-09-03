CAUGHT ON CAM: Police in Florida rescue man dangling from highway

MIAMI (CNN) — Miami-Dade police officers are being recognized for preventing a tragedy last Saturday. They were responding to a call about a 19-year-old man in distress near an expressway.

Officer Randy Pineyro and Sergeant Cheryl Diaz found the man barely hanging on to the ledge of a highway overpass. This is body camera footage of their heart-stopping rescue.

After they repeatedly told the man “don’t do it” officer Pineyro sprang into action and grabbed the man’s arm. The officers then worked together to pull the man to safety.

He was taken to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez recognized the officers in a tweet on Monday, saying quote “I’m extremely proud, although not surprised, of the officers’ heroic acts to save a human life!”

