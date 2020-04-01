Caught in the act

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (CBS Newspath)–A deputy in Arizona stumbled upon two animals munching on items outside a store March 25th . The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office posted Deputy Evans’ reaction to the “burglary in progress” saying: “In tough times, sometimes the best thing you can do is laugh.”
